Week 9: Okanagan Sun look to continue their perfect season

Kick off is at the Apple Bowl at 4 p.m.

The Okanagan Sun continue to shine atop everyone else as they go into week nine of the Canadian Junior Football League season.

Last weekend, the Sun collected a massive 34-31 win against the second-place Westshore Rebels. The team had to face some adversity in the game as they were down 21-6 but came back to win.

For the second week in a row, it won’t be an easy task for the Sun who are putting their perfect 6-0 record on the line against the Valley Huskers, who are tied for second in the standings with Westshore at 5-2. It’s the first and only regular season match up between these two teams.

The Sun have been dominant on both sides of the ball this season as they lead the league in points for (262), and points allowed (87).

Tonight’s game (Sept. 17) is the start a two-game homestand, their last two regular season home games of the year. Kick off is slated for 4 p.m. at the Apple Bowl.

Tickets are available, or you can listen to the game on AM1150 or watch the game here.

College AthleticsFootballKelownaOkanaganSports