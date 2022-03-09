Warriors-Vipers meet in Vernon on Wednesday night

The West Kelowna Warriors are making the trip up Highway 97 to take on the Vernon Vipers tonight (Wed. March 9).

Going into tonight’s contest, West Kelowna is third in the Interior division with a 29-16-1-0 record (59 points). Vernon is fifth with a record of 23-17-4-3 (53 points).

The difference in goal differential between the two squads, however, is substantial: Warriors +43, Vipers -4.

Both teams have already clinched their playoff spots.

The season series has been very evenly matched. Both teams have served each other 5-1 wins, while the Warriors won the last matchup 4-3.

Tonight is the second-last matchup between these two teams this regular season. They will also meet on Mar. 20 for a 2:30 p.m. puck drop at Royal LePage Arena.

Both teams have won four of their last five games. West Kelowna’s last win came last Saturday on ‘Peachland Night’ against Prince George. Vernon’s last win was a 9-0 thumping of Merritt, also last Saturday night.

Puck drop for tonight’s game is at 7 p.m. at Kal Tire Place.

READ MORE: UBC drops weekly COVID testing for students and faculty

READ MORE: Kelowna trail blazer named Business Leader of the Year for 2021

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

@Vernon VipersBCHLWest Kelowna Warriors