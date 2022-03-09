(Photo - Tami Quan)

(Photo - Tami Quan)

Warriors-Vipers meet in Vernon on Wednesday night

Kelowna leads the season series 2-1

The West Kelowna Warriors are making the trip up Highway 97 to take on the Vernon Vipers tonight (Wed. March 9).

Going into tonight’s contest, West Kelowna is third in the Interior division with a 29-16-1-0 record (59 points). Vernon is fifth with a record of 23-17-4-3 (53 points).

The difference in goal differential between the two squads, however, is substantial: Warriors +43, Vipers -4.

Both teams have already clinched their playoff spots.

The season series has been very evenly matched. Both teams have served each other 5-1 wins, while the Warriors won the last matchup 4-3.

Tonight is the second-last matchup between these two teams this regular season. They will also meet on Mar. 20 for a 2:30 p.m. puck drop at Royal LePage Arena.

Both teams have won four of their last five games. West Kelowna’s last win came last Saturday on ‘Peachland Night’ against Prince George. Vernon’s last win was a 9-0 thumping of Merritt, also last Saturday night.

Puck drop for tonight’s game is at 7 p.m. at Kal Tire Place.

READ MORE: UBC drops weekly COVID testing for students and faculty

READ MORE: Kelowna trail blazer named Business Leader of the Year for 2021

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

@Vernon VipersBCHLWest Kelowna Warriors

Previous story
Salmon Arm athlete’s gold rush continues in exciting Paralympic Games sprint
Next story
Kelowna Falcons name Doug Noce new head coach

Just Posted

(Photo/City of Kelowna)
Kelowna sets municipal boat launch fees for commercial operators

(Photo/Jacqueline Gelineau/Captial News)
Man arrested under Mental Health Act after weapons incident at Kelowna home

Vernon Fire Rescue Services members check out the aftermath of a van that caught fire and was quickly doused on 25th Avenue Wednesday, March 9. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon van fire quickly extinguished

The trial of Curtis Sagmoen, accused of assaulting a police officer in October 2020, will resume May 3, 2022. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Curtis Sagmoen trial to resume in May