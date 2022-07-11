(L-R): Charles Alexis Legault, Connor Joyce, and Carter Wilkie have all been invited to NHL development camps. (Tami Quan Photography)

Warriors skate into NHL camps

Undrafted defenceman, two alums to get looks in the big leagues

With the smoke now cleared from the 2022 NHL entry draft, development camps across the league are starting to fill their rosters.

Those who heard their named called at the draft were all but guaranteed a pretigious camp spot with the teams that took them, though undrafted players are still getting the call.

Among those are three former West Kelowna Warriors, who will earn the opportunity to showcase their talents to an NHL club.

Big blueliner Charles Alexis Legault was solid on the backend in his one season with the Warriors last year, while putting up 18 points in 36 games and adding a point-per-game in eleven playoff contests. He will get his chance at Ottawa Senators development camp.

Forward Connor Joyce will get a look from the Montreal Canadiens, who had the first overall pick in the draft and used it to take Slovakian Juraj Slafkovsky. Joyce had a ‘cup of coffee’ with the Warriors when he joined the squad for the Okanagan Cup in 2020, before skating for Boston College of the NCAA last season.

Carter Wilkie will also get a look from a Canadian team, namely the Calgary Flames, after earning the NCAA’s Atlantic Hockey Rookie of the Year award last year with the Rochester Institute of Technology.

Wilkie was a staple up front for the Warriors from 2020-21, playing at almost a point-per-game pace through two seasons.

The trio will join three other Warrior connections who heard their names called during last week’s NHL Draft in Montreal, namely Pittsburgh Penguins pick Luke Devlin and Seattle Kraken picks Tyson Jugnauth and Ben MacDonald.

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
