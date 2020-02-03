Marcus Joughin has also committed to Sacred Heart University (NCAA) for the 2021-22 season. (Contributed)

Warriors sign top prospect Marcus Joughin for the 2020-21 season

The 5’11 forward has 12 goals and 44 assists in just 42 games with New Hampton Prep this season

The West Kelowna Warriors have announced the signing of a promising young prospect for the 2020-21 season on Sunday.

Marcus Joughin, a native of Tecumseh, Ontario, will join the Warriors as player that should fit well into the top tier of their lineup and the first power-play unit.

The 5’11. 175 pound forward is currently the leading scorer in New England Prep with 12 goals and 44 assists in just 42 games with New Hampton.

“Marcus is a player with the potent combination of high skill and high level of compete,” said Warriors head coach Simon Ferguson.

“His vision and passing are elite, and he has worked very hard to become a 200 foot player. We are excited about what he will bring to our lineup, and excited to add a great character individually to the community of West Kelowna.”

READ MORE: CSSHL championships returning to South Okanagan

Joughin is also committed to Sacred Heart University(NCAA) for the 2021-22 season. He had plenty of options on where to play next year but decided to commit to Junior A hockey in BC was the best for his development.

“I chose a team like West Kelowna because I’ve heard nothing but great things about the city,” said Joughin.

“With the new ownership under John Murphy I believe this team is heading in a positive direction. There’s a lot of opportunities and I will have a chance to make an immediate impact.”

While Joughin doesn’t know any players playing in the BCHL, he has had his eyes set on playing junior hockey in Western Canada for quite some time.

“What sticks out to me in regards to the BCHL as an elite junior hockey league is that it’s highly offensive speed and skill league. I think it tailors to my game very well,” said Joghin.

“I would like to thank all my past and present coaches, especially Nate Bostic, Casey Kesselring, Conner Gorman, Joe Marsh and my family and friends.”

The Warriors next game is on Friday, Feb. 7. when they head on the road to take on the Trail Smoke Eaters. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m. at Cominco Arena in Trail.

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors win one on Vancouver Island

