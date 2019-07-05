West Kelowna Warriors owner Kin Dobranski (left) and former head coach and general manager Geoff Grimwood. —Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

Warriors respond to ice time concerns

Warriors’ owner Kim Dobranski said they hope to benefit the entire community

The concerns over the amount of available ice time in West Kelowna are growing.

The West Kelowna Warriors have changed the start times of their Saturday night home games in the upcoming season from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m., hoping to engage more families and younger fans.

The switch of the start times has had a ripple effect on the other leagues that share ice at Royal LePage Place, that could limit the amount of teams and players that get to use the ice.

Warriors’ owner Kim Dobranski released a statement this week looking to assure hockey families in West Kelowna.

“Everything we as an organization do is for the benefit of the community at large,” Dobranski said.

“Myself and the all-star cast of staff and volunteers will continue to work for the community.”

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors schedule released

READ MORE: Kelsey Serwa announces official retirement

In the statement, Dobranski refers mostly to concerns brought forth by West Kelowna Minor Hockey Association, which claims the change of start time could take away significant amounts of time from youth players.

Dobranski claims the Warriors have made other changes to their schedule this season, including eliminating most of their weekday games and most of their Sunday games, which are expected to translate into an increase of ice time for minor hockey, not a decrease.

“Our lease is extremely clear that we are the anchor tenant and have first rights to all ice in Jim Lind and Royal LePage for our practices and games prior to any other program allocations. It’s been this way for 13 years,” Dobranski said.

READ MORE: Okanagan football foursome named to Team B.C.

The Capital News has reached out for a response from West Kelowna Minor Hockey.

West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom is slated to meet with the Warriors organization next week to discuss the ongoing concerns with game times and ice availability.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Falcons’ talons can’t grasp 1st series sweep of season

Just Posted

Downtown Kelowna hotspot for vehicle break-ins

Crime Stoppers has released maps of property crimes during June

Falcons’ talons can’t grasp 1st series sweep of season

The Kelowna Falcons return to Elks Stadium Friday night

Warriors respond to ice time concerns

Warriors’ owner Kim Dobranski said they hope to benefit the entire community

Three Kelowna-area educators up for Premier’s award

Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education created to recognize exceptional teachers in B.C.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain, thunderstorms expected

Severe thunderstrom watch has been issued across the Okanagan Valley

Renegade Riot revved for Okanagan

Motorcycle rally rolls into Cherryville for third annual event

Family pet killed by raccoons in B.C. park

City of Trail posts warning signs after dog mauled on morning walk

WATCH: Mom thrilled after abducted B.C. toddler located in Europe three years later

Lauren Etchells left Canada with her young daughter against a court order in 2016

Alberta to hold $2.5M inquiry into how oil and gas opponents are funded

Premier says inquiry will determine if any laws have been broken and recommend appropriate action

Three more earthquakes recorded off B.C.

No tsunami or damage reported after the aftershocks in near Bella Bella, Port Hardy and Haida Gwaii

Northern B.C. federal Conservative candidate under fire for human skull gift

Party says they stand behind Claire Rattée 100 per cent

Restoration business focuses on compassionate service

ABK Restoration provides service following disaster

B.C.’s daylight saving time survey seeing record number of responses

Survey offers choice between scrapping or keeping clock change

When God moved the mountain: The Hedley slide of 1939

Tales from the past by Brian Wilson

Most Read