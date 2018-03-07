Warriors ousted from BCHL playoffs

Smoke Eaters sweep West Kelowna 4-0 in best of seven first-round series

Chase Dubois and the West Kelowna Warriors were eliminated from playoffs after a 6-3 loss Tuesday to Trail. -Image: Julie Pringle/Snap Photography

The West Kelowna Warriors reluctantly watched their 2017-18 BCHL season come to an abrupt end Tuesday night on home ice.

The Trail Smoke Eaters downed West Kelowna 6-3 at Royal LePage Place, sweeping away the Warriors four games to none in the Interior Division quarterfinal series.

The Warriors were undermanned, playing without the likes of defensemen Jake Harrison, Tyler Jutting and Stephen Kleysen along with forwards Ryan Steele and Willie Reim.

The Warriors held their own for the first half of the game, grabbing a 3-2 lead at 11:01 of the second period on a goal by Chase Stevenson.

But it was all Trail from there as the Smoke Eaters scored the game’s final four goals—two each from Levin Glasman and Tyler Ghiradosi.

Nik Amundrud turned aside 33 of the 38 shots he faced in the West Kelowna net in his 4th loss of the series and his final game of his junior hockey career. Adam Marcoux stopped 30 of the 33 shots thrown his way for his fourth win of the series.

