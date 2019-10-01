Warriors’ new faces hopeful to make an impact after tough season start

West Kelowna fell to Penticton over the weekend and travel to Salmon Arm Tuesday night

The West Kelowna Warriors haven’t won a game since Sept. 13.

They’ve played in some tight matches against some of the league’s best, but be it bad luck or overtime losses, the Warriors currently sit near the bottom of the league with only three points.

The new additions and players to this years Warriors’ roster are slowly getting some confidence in coach Brandon West’s systems. Newcomer Trevor Adams scored his first goal of the season Saturday in the 7-3 loss to Penticton and will play his old BCHL team Tuesday when the Warriors take on the Silverbacks in Salmon Arm.

Another new face is Kris Pietroniro, a six-foot-three and 181 pound forward that brings much needed size to the Warriors’ top lines. Pietroniro averaged almost a point a game last season while playing in a Quebec college prep league.

West said that he won’t be hesitant to insert Pietroniro into the team’s top six forwards along side Max Bulawka and Levi Stauber in hopes to postively shake things up.

READ MORE: Spooky good deals this October at top Okanagan golf course

READ MORE: Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton releases two-time Olympic champ Humphries

Tuesday night’s battle with Salmon Arm will be the third match-up of the season. The Silverbacks are in second place in the Interior conference and have out-scored the Warriors eight to four in the first two matches of the year.

The Warriors then return to home ice Saturday to take on the Langley Rivermen.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.