Warriors lose to Silverbacks, continue losing streak

The West Kelowna Warriors lose 4-1 to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

The West Kelowna remain winless early in this BCHL regular season after losing 4-1 to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Sunday.

The Silverbacks looked sharp in their first game of the season.

Veteran Trevor Adams got Salmon Arm on the board early in the first when he banged home a rebound on the power play.

Midway through the opening frame, the Silverbacks dominated the Warriors.

After a series of chances, Salmon Arm D-man Tony Andreozzi fired a seeing-eye shot from the point, beating goaltender Johnny Derrick to go up 2-0.

The Warriors had three powerplay opportunities but failed to light up the scoreboard.

The absence of quality players Parm Dhaliwal and Jake Harrison clearly affected their ability on the man advantage.

Shots after one period were 16-12 in favour of the Silverbacks.

READ MORE: Vipers double up Warriors to win season opener

The Silverbacks began the 2nd on the power play and would have three more opportunities with the man advantage in the period.

Despite the Silverbacks offensive firepower, the Warriors would shut the door, killing off all four Salmon Arm powerplays.

The Warriors were also denied on the power play going 0-3 with the extra man.

In the third, the Warriors came out strong creating many chances in the offensive zone. Despite the ravish of chances, Silverbacks goaltender Ethan Langenegger stood tall, stopping all 12 shots directed his way.

Salmon Arm would add a goal and an empty netter late in the third for insurance to make the final score 4-1. Final shots on goal were 39-31 Silverbacks.

The Warriors will look to improve on their 0-3 record on Friday against the Langley Rivermen. Puck drop is 7:15 p.m. at the George Preston Arena in Langley.

