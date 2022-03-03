Warriors lose in Wenatchee

West Kelowna next plays in Trail on Friday night

Johnny Derrick’s 27 saves weren’t enough on Wednesday night as the West Kelowna Warriors fell to the Wenatchee Wild.

All the scoring occurred in the second period, starting with the Wild’s Quinn Emerson scoring a goal on a penalty shot. Anthony Cafarelli found the back of the night a few minutes later to make it 2-0.

Brennan Nelson got the Warriors on the board and within one with a shorthanded goal at the 17:21 mark. John Evans collected the assist.

However, the Wild restored the two-goal lead just 45 seconds later, as Owen Bohn scored a powerplay goal to make it 3-1.

Wenatchee’s Tyler Shea made stopped 24 of 25 shots for the win.

The Warriors are back in action on Friday night (March 4) when they take on the Trail Smoke Eaters at the Cominco Arena in Trail, B.C. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

The game is available to watch on BCHL TV or the Warriors Mixlr Radio Network.

