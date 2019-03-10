photo: Tami Quan Photography

Warriors look to end series with Wenatchee Wild

West Kelowna Warriors hope to end the series at game 6 Sunday night

Tonight the Warriors have a chance to end the series with the Wild in game six.

The last time the Warriors played in the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee they dominated with a 6-2 victory. It was a game where the Warriors exposed the Wild’s play in their own zone forcing numerous turnovers leading to majority of the Warriors goals.

The Wild have been a lot stronger defensively since game 2 and so have the Warriors not allowing any quality scoring chances. One thing both clubs would like to work on is the man advantage.

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors even up series in BCHL playoffs

In game five the Warriors would go 1-7 on the power play and the Wild would go 1-6 on the man advantage. Both clubs would move the puck well on the power play but couldn’t get many quality opportunities to put the puck in the net. One reason is because each club is missing their power play scorers. The Warriors have been without Mike Hardman since the second period of game four. Hardman out of the lineup has created a huge hole in the Warriors top unit power play and forward Matt Dorsey has also left a big gap in the Wild top unit power play.

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors win, lead playoffs series 3-2

Both clubs are looking for someone to step up and create scoring on special teams. Hardman will miss game six with injury and Matt Dorsey will serve the second of a four game suspension on Sunday.

A big question going into tonight’s game is who Wild Head Coach Bliss Littler will start between the pipes. Littler has shown he has his goaltenders on a short leash. Austin Park was pulled in game two after allowing two goals on 11 shots and then pulled in game three after allowing only one goal off three shots. Cal Sandquist looked like the guy after a couple stellar performances in games three and four, but was pulled and replaced by Park in game five after allowing the third Warriors goal in the final frame.

Tickets are available for the first round of the BCHL playoffs at tickets.westkelownawarriors.ca

