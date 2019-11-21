Warriors introducing pre-game happy hour in part of team’s new outlook

Happy hour starts for the first time at this Friday night’s game

With a less than ideal start to the season, West Kelowna Warriors fans may not be exactly “happy” with the team’s four wins.

But in the wake of energetic new owners and a new president taking over the team, the Warriors will look to turn the page on the season this Friday night when they play their first home game since Oct. 25 and introduce a new special game feature at the rink — happy hour.

Happy hour at Royal LePage Place will see half-price drinks available an hour before puck drop, starting for the first time at 6 p.m and will run for the rest of the season.

“We want to reward fans for coming early as the players will be hyped by more bodies in the building as they hit the ice,” said Warriors’ new president Chris Laurie.

“Beyond that, our concession food is excellent and we welcome fans to come early for dinner and a drink at an affordable price.”

Laurie, along side new owner John Murphy, were introduced to the Warriors’ faithful last week, revealing their plans to turn the franchise around after an infamous stretch of drama unfolding behind the scenes and ultimately impacting the fan turnout in West Kelowna.

Despite the Warriors sitting last in the current BC Hockey League standings with a 4-16-3-2 record, Laurie and Murphy stated at their introduction there were no current plans to make any coaching changes.

“He has our support,” said Murphy of head coach Brandon West and his staff.

“He’s thinking every day how to make the team better, how to coach the team better. Brandon’s a professional coach and that’s what we want.”

