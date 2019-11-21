The West Kelowna Warriors’ Max Bulawka has 15 points this season so far. (Garrett James Photography)

Warriors introducing pre-game happy hour in part of team’s new outlook

Happy hour starts for the first time at this Friday night’s game

With a less than ideal start to the season, West Kelowna Warriors fans may not be exactly “happy” with the team’s four wins.

But in the wake of energetic new owners and a new president taking over the team, the Warriors will look to turn the page on the season this Friday night when they play their first home game since Oct. 25 and introduce a new special game feature at the rink — happy hour.

Happy hour at Royal LePage Place will see half-price drinks available an hour before puck drop, starting for the first time at 6 p.m and will run for the rest of the season.

“We want to reward fans for coming early as the players will be hyped by more bodies in the building as they hit the ice,” said Warriors’ new president Chris Laurie.

“Beyond that, our concession food is excellent and we welcome fans to come early for dinner and a drink at an affordable price.”

READ MORE: Kelowna team wins Summerland junior curling tournament

Laurie, along side new owner John Murphy, were introduced to the Warriors’ faithful last week, revealing their plans to turn the franchise around after an infamous stretch of drama unfolding behind the scenes and ultimately impacting the fan turnout in West Kelowna.

Despite the Warriors sitting last in the current BC Hockey League standings with a 4-16-3-2 record, Laurie and Murphy stated at their introduction there were no current plans to make any coaching changes.

“He has our support,” said Murphy of head coach Brandon West and his staff.

“He’s thinking every day how to make the team better, how to coach the team better. Brandon’s a professional coach and that’s what we want.”

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna karate stars bring home 24 medals from B.C. championships

Just Posted

New partnership lets Kelowna family save on medical transportation costs

New Hope Air and Airbnb initiative provides patients free accommodation while traveling to city centres for medical reasons

Warriors introducing pre-game happy hour in part of team’s new outlook

Happy hour starts for the first time at this Friday night’s game

Kelowna karate stars bring home 24 medals from B.C. championships

Thirteen athletes from Kelowna Karate and Fitness performed strong at the provincials last weekend

City of Kelowna implements two new electric vehicle charging stations

EV drivers will now have four charging options across the city

Third Space Life Charity announces Jody Phil as executive director

Jody Pihl will succeed Allie Grey who served as the executive director for the past three years

BC SPCA Kelowna holiday bake sale kicks off Nov. 7

Event will help to raise money for stray and neglected animals

John Mann, singer and songwriter of group Spirit of the West dead at 57

Mann died peacefully in Vancouver on Wednesday from early onset Alzheimer’s

VIDEO: B.C. high school’s turf closed indefinitely as plastic blades pollute waterway

Greater Victoria resident stumbles on plastic contamination from Oak Bay High

B.C. mayor urges premier to tweak road speeds in an ‘epidemic of road crash fatalities’

Haynes cites ICBC and provincial documents in letter to John Horgan

South Cariboo Driver hits four cows due to fog

The RCMP’s investigation is ongoing

Hergott: Day of remembrance for road traffic victims

Lawyer Paul Hergott’s latest column

Revelstoke man who sexually assaulted drunk woman sentenced to 18 months house arrest

For the first nine months he cannot leave his home between 2 p.m. and 11 a.m. except for work

Kamloops RCMP seek driver who hit teenager, then drove away

The 13-year-old boy was in a crosswalk, crossing Seymour Street at Eighth Avenue

B.C. won’t appeal decision protecting ICBC court experts

Change to evidence rules next to save money, David Eby says

Most Read