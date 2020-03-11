Warriors ink head coach Ferguson to 2-year deal

Simon Ferguson took over for West Kelowna on Jan. 1

The West Kelowna Warriors have signed their bench boss to a two-year contract extension.

Simon Ferguson will be the Warriors new head coach after being named the team’s interim head coach on Jan. 1 when he took over for former coach Brandon West.

“I’m very excited to be back in West Kelowna,” said Ferguson. “We want to continue to build off what we started back in January.”

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors go down swinging in playoff elimination

Ferguson took over a slumping and transitioning Warriors team at the start of the year. Through grit and roster shake-ups, Ferguson led the Warriors to the BC Hockey League playoffs where they fought a good battle against the No. 1 seed Penticton Vees.

The Warriors were eliminated from the playoffs on March 4 in a 4-1 series loss.

“Simon has been a pleasure to work with and he did a tremendous job turning our season around,” said Warriors’ president Chris Laurie.

“We were a difficult team to play against down the stretch and Simon has established the culture we want here in West Kelowna.”

READ MORE: Okanagan Premier League continues growth after successful second season

Into the off season, Ferguson and the Warriors’ brass will focus on recruiting for next year with a Prospect Camp coming in April.

“He is a strong leader, prepares with attention to detail, and has a competitive fire that is contagious. We look forward to supporting Simon as he leads our hockey club,” reads a statement from Warriors’ owners Rod Hume and John Murphy.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

West Kelowna Warriors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan Premier League continues growth after successful second season

Just Posted

Warriors ink head coach Ferguson to 2-year deal

Simon Ferguson took over for West Kelowna on Jan. 1

Kelowna student to drive electric vehicle to Ontario conference to raise awareness about climate change

Owen Clarke expects the journey to take up to six days round trip

Surrey couple had abusive relationship prior to woman’s West Kelowna murder

A series of facts admitted by accused murderer Tejwant Danjou tells the story of his abuse

City of West Kelowna supports $25,000 application for evacuation planning

Evacuation Route Planning supports communities that need safe and effective emergency egresses

Two-vehicle accident backs up traffic along Enterprise Way in Kelowna

The accident occurred at around 3:19 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en pipeline supporters feel shut out of talks, ministers told

Hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en nation in northern B.C. oppose the route the pipeline would take

Courtesy riders could get boot from North Okanagan buses

Proposed changes would most impact Vernon’s French Immersion students, among others

UPDATE: Grindrod water advisory rescinded in North Okanagan

Saturday power outage resulted in interruption to the service

Federal court approves $100M RCMP sexual harassment class-action lawsuit

Class-action covers women who worked in non-policing roles between 1974 and 2019

Trudeau promises $1 billion for COVID-19 research, resilience

Measures would make it easier for people to stay home if sick

VIDEO: Road rage incident that ends in crash caught on camera in Lower Mainland

Ridge Meadows RCMP attended a multi vehicle collision on Friday but won’t comment on video

Think before you buy or sell stocks amid COVID-19 market turmoil, B.C. professor urges

The stock market plunged and shot back up within 48 hours

Better protections needed for health-care workers during COVID-19: advocates

Aides in the care home where the first Canadian died due to COVID-19 have fallen sick

Miller scores shootout winner as Canucks edge Islanders 5-4

Vancouver back in wild card spot in tight NHL Western Conference

Most Read