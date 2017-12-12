Warriors ground Rockets in Moose Jaw

Moose Jaw scores five in the third period to down Kelowna in Rockets’ third game of prairie road trip

Wil Kushniryk scored one of the Kelowna Rockets three goals in 6-3 loss Tuesday in Moose Jaw. -Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

The Moose Jaw Warriors scored five unanswered goals in the third period to down the visiting Kelowna Rockets 6-3 in WHL action Wednesday night at Mosaic Place in Moose Jaw.

Tanner Jeannot and Justin Almeda each scored twice for the Warriors, while Jayden Halbgewachs added his 33rd of the season for Moose Jaw, the second highest total in the WHL in 2017-18.

Carsen Twarynski, Kyle Topping, Wil Kushniryk scored for the Rockets who built up 3-1 after two periods.

Rookie Roman Basran, making his third start of the season, stopped 35 of 40 shots for the Rockets, who reached midway mark of their six-game eastern road trip.

The Rockets (18-10-2-1), who were coming off a 7-4 loss Saturday in Brandon, were without Dillon Dube, Kole Lind and captain Cal Foote, all of whom are at Canada’s world junior team selection camp this week in St. Catharines, Ont.

The Rockets will be in Swift Current Wednesday night to take on the Broncos, before finishing up the road trip with games Friday in Prince Albert and Saturday in Saskatoon.

Kelowna’s next home action is Wednesday, Dec. 27 against the Kamloops Blazers.

