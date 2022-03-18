Warriors extend winning streak to six games with win over Salmon Arm

The Warriors are in action again tonight in Merritt

The West Kelowna Warriors extended their winning streak to six games by beating the Salmon Arm Silverbacks 5-3 last night on St. Patrick’s Day.

Salmon Arm struck early, as Nathan Mackie scored just 1:10 into the game. The Warriors got it right back when Marcus Joughlin scored his sixth of the season at the 4:21 mark of the first to tie the game at one.

West Kelowna went into the first intermission with a 2-1 lead as John Evans scored his 18th of the season with a couple of minutes left in the period.

Tyler Rubin made it 3-1 for the Warriors when he found the back of the net at the 6:39 mark of the second period. Salmon Arm made it a one-goal game as Brandon Santa Juana scored his 15th goal of the campaign.

It wasn’t until there were just under five minutes left in the final frame that Charles-Alexis Legault scored for the Warriors to make it 4-2, capping off his three-point night. Riley Sheran would find the empty net to make it 5-2. Salmon Arm got one late from Aidan Lindblad to make it 5-3.

Christophe Farmer collected two assists in the win. Johnny Derrick stopped 30 of 33 shots in the win for the Warriors. Shots were 33-24 for Salmon Arm.

It’s a quick turnaround for the Warriors as they hit the ice again tonight looking to extend their winning streak to seven games against the Merritt Centennials. The Warriors lead the season series 6-0.

Puck drop for tonight’s game is at 7 p.m. at Nicola Valley Memorial Arena in Merritt.

