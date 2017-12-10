Warriors drop both weekend games

West Kelowna falls twice in BCHL action to Penticton and Trail

Jared Marino of the Kelowna Warriors battles a pair of Penticton Vees Friday at the South Okanagan Events Centre. -Image: Cherie Morgan Photography

Losses to a pair of division rivals this weekend kept the West Kelowna Warriors firmly lodged in fifth spot in the BCHL’s Interior Division.

After falling 5-2 Friday night to the hometown Penticton Vees, the Warriors came up short Saturday at home, losing 5-3 to the Trail Smoke Eaters.

It was the Warriors’ fifth loss in six games, while Trail stopped a six-game losing skid.

On Saturday at Royal LePage, West Kelowna gave up three goals in a 14-minute span in the second period and couldn’t fully recover from a 4-2 deficit.

Lucas Cullen, Jared Marino and Matthew Lombardi scored for the Warriors, while Nik Amundrud stopped 22 of 26 shots for his 10th loss of the season.

West Kelowna (17-15-1-1) now sits seven points back of fourth-place Trail in the Interior and six ahead of Merritt.

The Warriors will play host to the Vees on Friday night, before taking Powell River Sunday afternon at Royal LePage in their final game before Christmas.

