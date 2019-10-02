Warriors drop 7th straight, look for bounce back this weekend

West Kelowna Warriors Brock Baier makes a stop in Salmon Arm against the Silverbacks on Wednesday night. (Photo: Garrett James Photography)

It has been a rough seven-game stretch for the West Kelowna Warriors.

In yet another loss to division foes Salmon Arm, the Warriors lost 4-1 to the Silverbacks Tuesday night.

West Kelowna didn’t get any help from the officials in the loss. The refs missed an apparently clear offside call in the dying moments of the second period which led to a Silverbacks 3-1 lead.

READ MORE: Players wanted: Additional players invited to Okanagan indoor soccer league

READ MORE: Mixed bag of results for Rockets after first tough weekend of games

But the Warriors didn’t help themselves much in the game, getting out-shot 50-29.

West Kelowna’s Max Bulawka added the Warriors’ lone goal in the loss, his second of the year.

The turn of the tide is hopefully on the way for the Warriors as they head into the weekend facing back-to-back games as part of a BCHL showcase tournament in Penticton.

West Kelowna plays Prince George Friday night then play the Vernon Vipers on Saturday.

The Warriors return to Royal LePage Place on Oct. 8 against the Langley Rivermen.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.