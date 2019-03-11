Tami Quan Photography

Warriors defeated 3-1 by Wenatchee Wild

The West Kelowna Warriors will look for redemption in game 7 Monday night

The Wenatchee Wild defeat the West Kelowna Warriors in game six of the BCHL’s Interior Division Quarter Final by a score of 3-1 Sunday night.

The Warriors knew the Wild would come out strong with their backs to the wall facing elimination. The time of attack in the first was mainly spent in the Warriors zone and after a too many men penalty on the Warriors the Wild would capitalize. Great puck movement on the man advantage gave Wild Captain Lucas Sowder a chance to fire not just one shot but two shots on Connor Hopkins with the second beating him to make it 1-0 Wild.

Only 26 seconds later after a Parm Dhaliwal face off win Wyatt Head would cross ice the puck to Austin Chorney who would wire a slap shot past a crowd into the Wild net to tie the game up heading into the dressing room.

The second period was mainly a puck possession period for the Wenatchee Wild. The Warriors would have a couple scoring chances but couldn’t beat Wild goaltender Austin Park who was making his first start of the series since game three. Connor Hopkins also continued to play sharp for the Warriors not allowing any rebounds for the Wild to score on.

The third was contested until the Warriors would go on the powerplay trying to break the tie. During the man advantage the Wild would force the Warriors to make quick decisions while with the puck forcing a couple turnovers.

One of those turnovers led to a shorthanded two on one for the Wild allowing Josh Arnold to find a wide open Matt Gosiewski to make it 2-1 Wild. The Warriors would find a way to tie it with under three minutes to go in the hockey game with Lucas Cullen being sprung loose on a breakaway, but the goal would be disallowed creating more controversy regarding officiating south of the border.

The Warriors would allow an empty net goal in the final minute to make it 3-1 Wild.

