West Kelowna Warriors rookie Jacob Brockman has notched nine points in 27 games with the Warriors this season. (Tami Quan Photography)

Warriors clinch playoff spot as final stretch of season concludes

West Kelowna fell 6-2 to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in the 5th last game of the season Wednesday

It has been a tumultuous season for the West Kelowna Warriors, but after a division rival’s loss earlier this week the Warriors have clinched the final playoff spot for the upcoming BC Hockey League playoffs.

The BCHL playoff format allows all but one of the 17 teams into the post-season, and the Warriors’ lacklustre campaign will be put behind them with a fresh slate to start the playoffs.

“As we’ve seen in the playoffs, it doesn’t matter what your regular season record is, it all depends on how you’re playing at that time,” said team president Chris Laurie.

READ MORE: Kelowna Skating Club captures 23 medals at Okanagan championships

The Warriors played their fifth last game of the season Wednesday night in a 6-2 loss against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

Although West Kelowna has cemented a spot in the playoffs, the opportunity to move up in the league rankings is still in play as the Warriors look to finish the season strong.

“We’re not done yet,” said Laurie.

“We have confidence in our group and we think that we can surprise some people.”

With four games still remaining, the Warriors are looking at a first-round match-up against either Trail or Penticton, two of the hottest teams in the BCHL.

Laurie said that the final stretch of the year should be a good one, especially with a Family Day game on Feb. 17 at Royal LePage Place against division rivals Trail Smoke Eaters.

For the Warriors organization, a berth into the playoffs reflects the hard work put in by the players.

“To get here, give the guys a lot of credit,” said Laurie.

“They’ve really come together, really improved their efforts and results in the new year which has lead us here.”

West Kelowna will conclude the regular season with back-to-back games against the Vernon Vipers next weekend.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canucks blank Blackhawks 3-0 after Sedins have numbers retired

Just Posted

Kelowna metropolitan area grew by 43 per cent over 20 years

Over twenty year period, Kelowna CMA grew from 136,000 to almost 195,000 people

Warriors clinch playoff spot as final stretch of season concludes

West Kelowna fell 6-2 to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in the 5th last game of the season Wednesday

Okanagan artists come together in Lake Country

Art exhibition coming to Lake Country on Feb. 15

American DJ trio, Cash Cash, to play Sapphire Nightclub in Kelowna

The electronic music group is on a world tour, making stops in Kelowna and Vancouver

Okanagan author named UBCO writer-in-residence

Vernon’s John Lent will also announce the winner of the 2020 Okanagan Short Story Contest

Does B.C. suck at romance? Province ranked third to last in love

B.C. ranked third to last in list of Canada’s most romantic provinces

Canucks blank Blackhawks 3-0 after Sedins have numbers retired

Markstrom makes 49 saves on special night for Vancouver

WATCH: Truck rolls off embankment, lands near North Okanagan home

Extent of injuries, if any, unknown at this time

Report of man approaching children in Oliver prompts RCMP investigation

The man allegedly stopped his vehicle and asked the children if they would like to see his puppy.

Former Vancouver Island man stuck in Thailand after fleeing China to avoid coronavirus

Mark Conway unsure when he can return to teaching job at Chinese university

HAWTHORNE: Willpower versus motivation

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne asks, if we know what to do, then why don’t we do it?

Support stays on track for Silver Star Adaptive Snow Sports

Thrive Real Estate gets behind Carter Classic

‘Racist’ MP’s name removed from Port Alberni school

School District 70 board votes to retain the name Ucluelet Secondary School

Wilkinson under fire for characterizing domestic violence as ‘a tough marriage’

The B.C. NDP have pledged to implement five days pay for those leaving domestic violence

Most Read