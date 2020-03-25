West Kelowna Warriors captain Jake Harrison will head to the University of Nebraska to continue his hockey career in the 2020-21 season. (Photo: Tami Quan Photography)

Warriors’ captain commits to University of Nebraska Omaha

West Kelowna’s Jake Harrison will continue his hockey career in the NCAA

It was a tough season for Warriors’ captain Jake Harrison who will now go on to the University of Nebraska Omaha after his time in West Kelowna.

Harrison played just one regular season game due to injuries before returning for the Warriors playoff round against the Penticton Vees. In five playoff games, Harrison had four points as West Kelowna fought to the bitter end in their first-round playoff exit.

“I want to thank my family first,” said Harrison.

“They stuck by me and supported me through some very tough times and guided me the best way they could. My coaches and teammates for always being there everyday and giving me a chance to play in the playoffs. My friends and of course one special friend, Warriors superfan Brendan Ritchie for being such an inspiration to myself and many others.”

Ritchie, a young fan with health problems, is getting treated at Stollery Children’s Hospital battling pulmonary hypertension.

Harrison is the only Warriors graduating player to move on into the NCAA this off-season joining the University of Nebraska Omaha after his impressive, yet short, stretch in the BCHL playoffs.

“Jake went through a very difficult season, but was always positive and a consummate leader in our dressing room,” said West Kelowna coach Simon Ferguson.

“When he stepped back on the ice in the playoffs it gave our team a huge lift and he was one of the best players on the ice. Nebraska Omaha is getting a quality player and person and we are excited to follow his career.”

