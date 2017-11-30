Volunteer numbers top 300 for Scotties Tournament of Hearts

The City of Penticton will host the 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts

The City of Penticton is opening its heart to Canada’s top women curlers and fans for the 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts, scheduled for Jan. 27-Feb. 4 at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton.

The host committee announced today that the number of registered volunteers has topped 300. Each will offer 30 or more hours of their time to make the week in the South Okanagan an unforgettable stay for the estimated 50,000 fans who will attend the championship.

“Penticton has proven itself to be an excellent host for major sport events thanks to the efforts of the hundreds of volunteers who make these events possible,” said Penticton Mayor Andrew Jakubeit. “I am very impressed with the spirit shown by our curling community to help make this event a success for our city.”

Donned in official Scotties clothing, volunteers will each receive a limited-edition volunteer pin and access to cheer on the teams when not on shift. The City of Penticton is offering free rides on public transit for all volunteers.

“Volunteerism is one of the core pillars at the 2018 Scotties as it enhances the championship and showcases the heart of the citizens of Penticton, how much they care about their city and want to show the city off to the rest of the country and abroad,” said Neil Houston, event manager with Curling Canada.

After each draw, the party will move over to the HeartStop Lounge, located at the nearby Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. Along with the opportunity to meet face-to-face with the athletes, the HeartStop Lounge offers live music, dancing, drinks and food, as well as interactive activities for the entire family.

The local committee has room for 50 more volunteers to help with transportation, merchandising/souvenir store and bar services in the HeartStop Lounge. Volunteer registration is online at curling.ca/2018scotties.

For those on the hunt for a perfect stocking-stuffer for curling fans, single-draw tickets for the preliminary round are now on sale. Ticket prices start at just $19.50, making the 2018 Scotties the perfect gift for any budget.

Tickets are available in person at the South Okanagan Events Centre box office, online at curling.ca/2018scotties or 1-877-763-2849.

