Volleyball provincials wrap up for Okanagan schools

Kelowna Seconday, Mt. Boucherie, Pentiction Seconday, and Okanagan Mission represented the Okanagan

Top: assistant coach Jen Olynyk, Dalton Kirtzinger, Cam Powell, Matt Stibbs, James Koehle, Luke Hanson, Axl Reuvers, coach John McParland. Bottom:James Wiebe, Nic Bednar, Ben Gammel, Chris Frei. Courtesy Photo.

The AAA boys volleyball provincial championships concluded Saturday night. In a tournament featuring the best 20 teams in the province, the Okanagan high schools who qualified for the tournament fought well.

The Mount Boucherie Bears finished 6th, the Kelowna Owls finished 14th, the Penticton Lakers got 9th, and the Okanagan Mission Huskies finished 16th.

The Bears’ first loss came to the Earl Marriot Mariners, who had only lost one game all season, and would go on to play for gold Saturday night.

“We had ups and downs during the season, but we came into the tournament ready to play,” said Bears coach John McParland. “We came up against a very good Earl Marriot team but we competed with them. They’re a solid team and we made too many errors on our end that you can’t get away with against a team like that.”

Coach McParland praised all of his players but said that captain Dalton Kirtzinger led the team in the hard matchups and though there were great tournaments by all players, Cam Powell, Nic Bednar, and Chris Frei helped the Bears finish 6th.

“We’ve got a good mix of grade 11 and 12s, and it was good for the grade 11s to see that level of play for the experience when they return next year,” said McParland.

