Virtue, Moir stepping away but give fans in Okanagan a chance to see them skate

Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue will be performing on Oct. 6 at the South Okanagan Events Centre

The beloved Canadian figure skating stars, Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue, announced they are stepping away from the sport — however there will be a chance to see them on the ice at least one more time in the Okanagan.

The pair will be skating in Penticton at the beginning of October as part of the nationwide Rock the Rink Tour.

The South Okanagan Events Centre announced Wednesday morning the duo, who recently said they are stepping away from the sport after a 22-year storied career and many Olympic and world titles, will be in town on Oct. 6.

Rock The Rink will tour from coast-to-coast across Canada, plus a U.S. stop. The cast will again feature Canadian greats, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, Patrick Chan, Kaetlyn Osmond and Elvis Stojko, and will bring world-renowned skating talent from Europe and the U.S. These include Italian Olympic Medalist and World Champion, Carolina Kostner, Russian Olympic Gold Medalists and World Champions, Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov, and Olympic Medalist and four time U.S. National Champion, Jeremy Abbott.

Opening the show will be special guests, Toronto-based alt-rock outfit, Birds of Bellwoods.

Tickets are on sale now at on the Rock the Rink website. The cross-country tour launches Oct. 5 in Abbotsford and will stop at over 30 cities before wrapping in St. John’s, NL.

For a complete list of tour dates and to purchase tickets, visit the website.

