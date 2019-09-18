The beloved Canadian figure skating duo of Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir have announced they are stepping away from figure skating but fans in the Okanagan will get to see them skate on Oct. 6 at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton as part of the Rock the Rink show. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Virtue, Moir stepping away but give fans in Okanagan a chance to see them skate

Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue will be performing on Oct. 6 at the South Okanagan Events Centre

The beloved Canadian figure skating stars, Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue, announced they are stepping away from the sport — however there will be a chance to see them on the ice at least one more time in the Okanagan.

The pair will be skating in Penticton at the beginning of October as part of the nationwide Rock the Rink Tour.

The South Okanagan Events Centre announced Wednesday morning the duo, who recently said they are stepping away from the sport after a 22-year storied career and many Olympic and world titles, will be in town on Oct. 6.

READ MORE: Canadian stars Virtue, Moir say in video they’re ‘stepping away’ from ice dancing

Rock The Rink will tour from coast-to-coast across Canada, plus a U.S. stop. The cast will again feature Canadian greats, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, Patrick Chan, Kaetlyn Osmond and Elvis Stojko, and will bring world-renowned skating talent from Europe and the U.S. These include Italian Olympic Medalist and World Champion, Carolina Kostner, Russian Olympic Gold Medalists and World Champions, Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov, and Olympic Medalist and four time U.S. National Champion, Jeremy Abbott.

Opening the show will be special guests, Toronto-based alt-rock outfit, Birds of Bellwoods.

READ MORE: Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir headline figure skating tour coming to Penticton

Tickets are on sale now at on the Rock the Rink website. The cross-country tour launches Oct. 5 in Abbotsford and will stop at over 30 cities before wrapping in St. John’s, NL.

For a complete list of tour dates and to purchase tickets, visit the website.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
WHL action returns to Okanagan, Rockets GM anxious for season’s start

Just Posted

Okanagan bike fundraiser raises $146,000 for MS research

Over 130 cyclists from the Okanagan came together to bike for a greater cause

Update: Kelowna Costco may be on the move, council to hear plans within 6 months

Costco has submitted plans to move to a newer Kelowna location

Kelowna Rockets GM anxious for season’s start

Big off-season changes, the Memorial Cup; it’s all coming together for Bruce Hamilton

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce release nominees for 2019 Business Excellence Awards

Nominations were submitted by both the local community and businesses

Central Okanagan to have childcare needs assessed by study

Childcare to be examined in Lake Country, Kelowna, Westbank First Nation, West Kelowna and Peachland

Chilliwack woman wins right to medically assisted death after three-year court battle

Julia Lamb has been the lead plaintiff in a legal battle to ease restrictions on Canada’s assisted dying laws

Open fire ban rescinded in Kamloops, Okanagan, but local bylaws still in effect

Category 2 and 3 open fires still not permitted

B.C. bus crash survivor petitions feds to fix road where classmates died

UVic student’s petition well over halfway to 5k signature goal

Concert raised funds for Agur Lake Camp

Tim Nutt was headline act at Comedy Night Fundraiser in Summerland

Summerland music promoter wins national award

Paul Biro honoured at 2019 CCMA Awards in Calgary

NDP, Liberals promise more spending, while Tories promise spending cuts

Making life more affordable for Canadians a focus in the 2019 election

Virtue, Moir stepping away but give fans in Okanagan a chance to see them skate

Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue will be performing on Oct. 6 at the South Okanagan Events Centre

UPDATE: Police probe third threat against a Kamloops high school in eight days

Police have not released any further details into what the threat includes

Charges dropped against Mountie involved in shooting death of Surrey man

‘I feel like I’ve lost Hudson all over again,’ says mom

Most Read