Toronto Raptors fan Dylan Taylor stands on the side of the Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm getting passing motorists amped up for game six of the NBA finals on Thursday, June 13. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Video: Toronto Raptors super fan gets Salmon Arm hyped up for game six

Dylan Taylor expressed excitement along the Highway 1 as the Raptors are poised to win championship.

Dylan Taylor, a longtime Toronto Raptors fan, has waited for this moment for years.

His team is in position to hoist the NBA Championship trophy with just one more win over the Golden State Warriors. Taylor got loud and proud alongside Highway 1 in Salmon Arm in an effort to get the community excited for the game.

Waving a sign with “Raptors fans honk your horns” written on it, jumping around shouting and whooping in his Kyle Lowry jersey, Taylor’s energy was undiluted by the hot June sun.

Taylor took up position on the corner of the Trans-Canada Highway and Alexander Avenue around 1:30 p.m. and said he wasn’t leaving until he lost his voice or it was time to go watch the opening tip-off.

Watching the Raptor’s deep run into the playoffs and the roller-coaster finals series against the perennially excellent Golden State Warriors has been an exciting experience for Taylor.

“I’ve been a fan for so long it’s so weird sometimes just to see how far the Raptors have gone,” Taylor said.

“2017 they went to the conference finals and now they’re in the finals and it’s been such an incredible ride and I am so thankful that I’ve been around to see it.”

“I don’t care how hot it is, I don’t care what the weather is like. I’m crazy about the Raptors… Insane!” Taylor exclaimed as cars passed on the highway, many of them honking their horns.

Although he said Golden State will provide stiff competition, Taylor predicted the Raptors would take the game by 10 points, securing their legacy as the first Canadian team to be named NBA champions.

