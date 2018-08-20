Vancouver Whitecaps star player Alphonso Davies challenges a Minnesota United player. Davies is coming to Langley for a kid’s soccer camp. Photo courtesy Bob Frid, Vancouver Whitecaps

VIDEO: Teen soccer phenomenon Alphonso Davies to visit B.C. kids camp

The 17-year-old Vancouver Whitecap player is one of the youngest players in MLS history

Some lucky young soccer players will have an opportunity for a close-up encounter with Whitecaps soccer star Alphonso Davies later this month, when the teen sensation appears at the Whitecaps Langley summer camp for young players.

The team announced Davies will make an appearance at a yet-to-be announced time during the event for U7 to U14 boys and girls which will run from Aug. 27 to Aug. 31.

The 17-year-old Davies became the third-youngest player in Major League Soccer (MLS) history when he signed a contract in the middle of the 2016 season.

READ MORE: Teen sensation Davies leads Whitecaps to 5-2 drubbing of Orlando City

In July 2018, the Whitecaps said Davies would transfer to Bayern Munich at the end of the season, for a fixed transfer fee and additional compensation that could total as much as $22 million (U.S.) for the Whitecaps, the most ever received by a MLS club.

Whitecaps FC co-owner Jeff Mallett called it “a landmark transfer for our club, country, and league.”

Mallet said the ownership group was committed to investing 100 per cent of the funds back into the sporting side of the club.”

“As a kid, I always dreamed of a moment like this,” Davies said at the time.

“Ever since I joined the ‘Caps when I was 14, they moulded me throughout the years into the pro that I’ve become.”

Davies is from Edmonton.

He was born in a refugee camp in Ghana, to Liberian parents during the second Liberian civil war, which displaced more than 450,000 people. His family came to Canada as refugees when he was five.

Davies scored his first professional goal at the age of 15.

He became a Canadian citizen on June 6, 2017.

READ MORE: Langley teen signs with Vancouver Whitecaps

Earlier this year, Whitecaps FC announced that all Lower Mainland summer camps would feature longer three-hour sessions and they will include a skills challenge focusing on dribbling, shooting, passing, receiving and turning.

Select players from all summer camps will be invited to participate in a skills challenge finale at the Whitecaps FC National Soccer Development Centre (NSDC) at UBC.


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vancouver Whitecaps give up late goal in 2-2 draw with New York Red Bulls

Just Posted

Stream of federal Liberal ministers and MPs to pass through Kelowna this week

In addition to ministers making announcements, the Pacific Liberal caucus will meet in the city

Crews continue mop up at Gottfriedsen Mountain wildfire

Firefighters are working alongside the military to extinguish the wildfire near West Kelowna

Organized labour’s annual Labour Day picnic slated for Sept. 3 in Kelowna

The North Okanagan Labour Council will host the event in Mission Creek Park

Federal minister in Kelowna to talk trade

International Trade Diversification Minister Jim Carr in town today to promote trade deals

BC Wildfire crew rescues lost puppies

They were just leaving the Monashee Complex of fires when they found the cutest creatures.

More smoggy air for the Okanagan

Breathing conditions are improving, though still not ideal

Kids, seniors at risk as smoke from distant fires hangs over parts of B.C.

B.C. Centre for Disease Control says children’s lungs don’t fully develop until about age 10

B.C. mother charged in 7-year-old daughter’s death appears in court

The 36-year-old mother, of Langley’s Aaliyah Rosa, has been charged with second-degree murder

Troops heading to Lumby/Cherryville to lend a hand with wildfires

Canadian Armed Troops expected to be in the area by the end of the week

Thieves target tires and rims in Shuswap

Salmon Arm RCMP report two recent incidents, a van used in one theft was stolen in Surrey

VIDEO: Teen soccer phenomenon Alphonso Davies to visit B.C. kids camp

The 17-year-old Vancouver Whitecap player is one of the youngest players in MLS history

25-year-old Edmonton man pronounced dead on Shuswap Lake houseboat

Sicamous RCMP deem death to be non suspicious, BC Coroners Service investigating

Nearly 7 million late-run sockeye due to return to Shuswap

Officials hope promising Scotch Creek early-return bodes well for Adams River run

New plan to lift more than two million people past the poverty line

Anti-poverty strategy will aim for 50 per cent cut in low-income rates: source

Most Read