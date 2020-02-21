Opening ceremonies for the 2020 BC Winter Games in Fort St. John on Feb. 21, 2020. (BC Games Society/Flickr)

VIDEO: 2020 BC Winter Games kick off in Fort St. John

More than 1,000 of B.C.’s best athletes will be competing over the next three days

More than 1,000 of the province’s best young athletes have arrived in Fort St. John to give it their all at the 2020 BC Winter Games this weekend.

Over the next three days, youth ages nine to 17 will compete across 15 different winter sports while representing their hometowns.

On Thursday night, the youth took part in the games’ opening ceremonies at North Peace Arena to not only celebrate their upcoming achievements but the efforts of roughly 2,000 volunteers, 300 coaches and 190 officials.

Recently retired Canadian Olympic speed skater Denny Morrison, who hails from Fort St. John, took part in lighting the official games torch.

“We are ready to host the Winter Games and are excited to welcome BC’s athletes, coaches and officials to BC’s most northern host city in the Games history,” said Darren Snider, president of this year’s games, in a news release. “I hope all the participants have a wonderful time filled with memorable experiences.”

The games will run Friday to Sunday morning before wrapping up with a closing ceremony Sunday afternoon.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Games

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Opening ceremonies for the 2020 BC Winter Games in Fort St. John on Feb. 21, 2020. (BC Games Society/Flickr)

Opening ceremonies for the 2020 BC Winter Games in Fort St. John on Feb. 21, 2020. (BC Games Society/Flickr)

Opening ceremonies for the 2020 BC Winter Games in Fort St. John on Feb. 21, 2020. (BC Games Society/Flickr)

Previous story
UBC Okanagan forward named to Canada West All-Rookie Team

Just Posted

Kelowna career fair offers new opportunities

Don’t miss the upcoming Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair in Kelowna, March 12.

Kelowna woman reported missing

Kiana Haner Wilk’s family has not been able to contact her since Tuesday evening

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue helps off-roaders stuck on KVR trail

The group called for help around 9 p.m. last night

Two-vehicle collision causes rollover at Burtch Road and Highway 97

Harvey is down to single lane traffic headed downtown

Kelowna has Canada’s highest ‘moving penalty’

Disparity between vacant/occupied units incentivizes renovictions & reduces mobility, researcher says

Conference introduces Kelowna students to tech-related careers

The goal is to show students the impact technology has across multiple disciplines

Railroad police on patrol in Vernon

CN Police remind residents to stay off the tracks while blockades continue across Canada

VIDEO: 2020 BC Winter Games kick off in Fort St. John

More than 1,000 of B.C.’s best athletes will be competing over the next three days

Meet the Wet’suwet’en who want the Coastal GasLink pipeline

Supporters of the pipeline are upset only one side is being heard nationwide

Shopping cart collector at B.C. Costco awarded $583,000 after getting pinned by car

Kurtis Ryan Burdeniuk, 22, was retrieving carts when a driver backed into him in the parking lot

Salmon Arm! Burly boxer of arcade game fame calls Shuswap community home

Bear Hugger is one of the opponents players face in 2009’s Punch Out!!! for the Nintendo Wii.

Eugene the goat feared taken from Shuswap community

Nigerian Dwarf goat may have been picked up by a motorist

Piece of Shuswap paradise could be yours for just $5.5 million

Waterfront listing in Blind Bay appears to have reached the pinnacle of pricing in region

‘Usain Bolt he was not’: B.C. gang police seize drugs, cash after foot chase

‘The man took off running when he saw our officers approaching,’ CFSEU BC says

Most Read