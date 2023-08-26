Canada’s Vasek Pospisil returns to Tommy Paul of the United States during first round action at the National Bank Open tennis tournament Tuesday August 9, 2022 in Montreal. Vasek Pospisil won his opening singles match, then teamed with Felix Auger-Aliassime to take deciding doubles match as Canada won its opening tie at the Davis Cup Finals tennis tournament 2-1 over South Korea on Tuesday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Vernon’s Pospisil knocked out of U.S. Open qualifiers

Vasek Pospisil was ousted in three sets by U.S. tennis player Zachary Svajda

Vasek Pospisil was unable to advance past the second round of the U.S. Open qualifiers.

The Vernon tennis star lost 6-3, 4-6, 2-6 to American Zachary Svajda on Friday, Aug. 25, in a match that was delayed the day before.

Pospisil racked up nine aces in the match but also had six double faults, and was just 2 for 10 on break points. Svajda had a 63-48 edge in service points won.

In Wednesday’s first round of qualifiers, Pospisil defeated Spain’s Pedro Martinez 7-6, 6-7, 6-4.

The U.S. Open kicks off Monday and runs until Sept. 10.

