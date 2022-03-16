Vernon’s King scores WHL Player of the Week

Ben King had seven points in two games for the Red Deer Rebels

Red Deer Rebels forward Ben King from Vernon had seven points in two games over the weekend and was named Western Hockey League Player of the Week for his efforts. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Red Deer Rebels forward Ben King is racking up the accolades in 2022.

The 19-year-old centre from Vernon was named Western Hockey League player of the week for his efforts in two games against the Medicine Hat Tigers.

King scored twice and added five assists in the two contests to earn the honour. He scored the game-winning goal in both games and now has 14 in that category, two off the WHL single-season record.

The WHL record for game-winning goals in a season is 16, set during the 1978-79 season by Brandon Wheat Kings forward Brian Propp.

King had a career-best five-point game with a goal and four helpers in a 6-3 win over the Tigers Friday and he added another goal and assist Saturday.

He leads all WHL skaters with 45 goals, 21 power-play markers, and 14 game-winning goals, while his 87 points are second only to teammate Arshdeep Bains (88) in the league scoring race.

READ MORE: Vernon author gambles with Dead Money

READ MORE: Foothills path drives detour in Vernon

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Cityof Red DeerVernonWestern Hockey League