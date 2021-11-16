Vernon’s Falk on fire for UBCO Heat

Third-year guard Kelsey Falk of Vernon (with ball) goes up for two points for the UBCO Heat over UBC rival Emily Martindale in CIS women’s basketball action in Kelowna Friday, Nov. 12. Falk, a Vernon Secondary grad, had her fourth double-double in five games this season to lead the Heat past UBC 63-61, UBCO’s first-ever win over their sister school. (Julie Pringle/Snap Photography)

Kelsey Falk was an inferno in the Furnace on the weekend.

The Vernon Panthers’ basketball grad helped the UBC Okanagan Heat women’s CIS hoops team split a doubleheader with its sister school, the UBC Thunderbirds, at the UBCO Gym nicknamed The Furnace.

That included UBCO’s first-ever win over UBC Friday, Nov. 12, 64-63, with Falk going head-to-head with UBC’s Kate Johnson all night long as the two put on a show for the fans.

After a UBC 12-0 to start the second quarter, Falk went on to score eight of the Heat’s next 10 points, pulling the game even. The third-year guard didn’t look back from there, putting up 22 points and 12 boards for her fourth double-double in five games this season.

Johnson, a native of Kelowna, playing in front of a home crowd, had her best game of the season with a career-high 29 points. She would shoot 9-of-19 from the field and 9-of-11 from the charity stripe in the loss.

UBCO’s Surprise Munie chipped in with 15 points and nine rebounds in the winning effort. The Vancouverite hit a clutch three-pointer as time expired on the shot clock, giving the Heat the lead for good with a minute and a half to go.

Prior to the win, UBCO was 0-14 all-time against UBC.

The Heat fell to 1-15 Saturday, dropping a 63-61 decision to UBC in the back end of the twinbill.

The game started off close as both teams traded buckets with UBC maintaining a one-point lead. However, at the half, the Thunderbirds were able to build an eight-point buffer.

In the third quarter, the Heat outperformed the Thunderbirds scoring UBC 14-7 and cutting the lead to just one 41-40. Down the stretch, they battled to stay close but were never able to jump out front.

Falk and Kelowna’s Jaeli Ibbetson were cornerstones to the Heat’s offence. The third years mirrored each other, both putting up 12 points and nine rebounds. The pair were felt on the defensive end as well, combining for three blocks and two steals.

The Heat, now 3-3 on the year, will have a week off and will continue an eight-game home stand when they host the University Fraser Valley Cascades of Abbotsford on Nov. 26 at The Furnace.

