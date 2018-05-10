Jaedyn Andreotti of the Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics (RG Stars) competes in the Pacific Rim Championships in Medellin, Colombia. (Photo Submitted)

Vernon’s Andreotti medals in Colombia

Vernon rhythmic gymnast to perform Saturday

Jaedyn Andreotti is only 16 but she’s already checked out a good portion of the planet.

A member of Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics (RG Stars), Andreotti just got back from Medellin, Colombia, where she qualified for all four event finals and won silver medals in Team All-Around and Individual Senior Hoop at the Pacific Rim Championships.

“This is my first year in the senior level and my goal as a first-year senior was to not look scared,” said Andreotti, who is in the High-Performance program at Vernon Secondary School. “I wanted to commit to doing whatever I did with full intensity and fire.”

RG Stars’ head coach Camille Martens, a former Olympian, said Andreotti surprised everyone by rising into the top of the High-Performance Senior Category at Elite Canada’s national re-ranking event in February.

Andreotti earlier competed in the U.S., Greece, Latvia and Ukraine. She was in prime form in Colombia.

“Winning an Individual medal at Pacific Rim was awesome, but what was more exciting was how I did it. I did the best hoop routine I’ve ever done and got the highest score I’ve ever gotten (15.133) which felt so good. It was a really cool event because we were not only together with other members of the Canadian Rhythmic team, but also with Canada’s national teams for Trampoline, and Men’s and Women’s Artistic Gymnastics. We all competed in a huge stadium and had the chance to cheer for each other’s events.”

She said all the travel has been an incredible experience.

“I spent a lot of time outside of my comfort zone, which was hard at times, but I think I grew a lot. Overall, I have had a blast and love being a senior.”

Andreotti has been a member of Canada’s National Team for three years and wants more success.

“I feel really happy with how my year is going and am looking forward to our upcoming national championships. I am working hard and can’t wait to share my work with everyone.”

The public is welcome to attend a control competition (simulated competition run-through) featuring Andreotti and the other five Vernon athletes who qualified for nationals. The Control will take place Saturday at the club’s facility at 2515 East Vernon Road, at 1:45 p.m.

