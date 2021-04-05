Vernon Vipers slither past West Kelowna

So far so good for the Vernon Vipers in the B.C. Hockey League pod season.
The Vipers improved to 2-0 with a 5-3 win over the West Kelowna Warriors Sunday, April 4, at Kal Tire Place.
The Warriors opened the scoring on a powerplay as Cameron Hicklin deflected home his first BCHL goal. The Vipers had a number of good chances throughout the first period, but weren’t able to capitalize until the end while on a two-man advantage. Ryan Shostak set up Nick Kent who wired a slap shot past Warriors goalie Johnny Derrick to make it 1-1 after 20 minutes.
While shorthanded early in the period, JoJo Tanaka-Campbell was sprung on a breakaway and finished off a nice move to make it 2-1. Brennan Nelson had a great chance to equalize for West Kelowna in the later stages of the period, but bobbled the puck on a penalty shot keeping the game 2-1.
Cam MacDonald set up Seth Bafaro a few moments later to increase the Vipers lead to 3-1. Hicklin got the Warriors back to within one as he poked home a loose puck past Vipers netminder James Porter Jr. to make it 3-2 Vernon after two periods.
Carter Wilkie struck early in the third period on the powerplay with a laser wrist shot over the shoulder of Porter Jr. to make it 3-3. The tie didn’t last very long as Kjell Kjemhus centered a puck that was slipped home by Tanaka-Campbell for his second goal of the night to make it 4-3. Cam MacDonald sealed the game with a shorthanded marker with just over six minutes remaining.
Porter Jr. finished with 24 saves for Vernon while Derrick made 27 stops for West Kelowna.
Vernon beat the Silverbacks 4-1 Friday to kick off the pod schedule.
Vernon, Salmon Arm and West Kelowna will play 20-game schedules at Kal Tire Place.
