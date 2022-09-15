Vernon Vipers slip past West Kelowna Warriors

Vernon Vipers forward Ethan Merner fends off a check from West Kelowna’s Liam Davidson to get a shot on goal during the Snakes’ 3-2 BCHL pre-season win over the Warriors Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers PHotography)

A powerplay goal from veteran Luke Lavery proved to be the winner as the Vernon Vipers edged the West Kelowna Warriors 3-2 in B.C. Hockey League exhibition action Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Kal Tire Place.

Lavery’s second pre-season goal at 13:30 of the middle frame came just 42 seconds after Reagan Milburn snapped a 1-1 tie with his second of the exhibition slate for Vernon.

Ethan Merner’s third goal of the pre-season opened the scoring for the Snakes at 18:53 of the first period. Matthew Fusco tied the game with his first goal on a powerplay at 4:33 of the second.

Alexi Van Houtte-Cachero scored his first with the man advantage just 38 seconds after the ice clean in the third period to pull the Warriors to within a goal.

Ethan David picked up the goaltending win for Vernon, making 36 saves while Justin Katz stopped 20 shots for the Warriors, who close out the exhibition schedule with a record of 1-4.

The Vipers, winners of three straight, take a 3-2 mark into their final pre-season contest against the visiting Penticton Vees Friday, Sept. 16, at Kal Tire Place (7 p.m. faceoff). The Vees’ only exhibition game thus far is a 2-1 shootout loss at home to Vernon.

The league’s regular season schedule starts Friday, Sept. 23. The Vipers will be in Salmon Arm to play the Silverbacks while the Warriors start on Vancouver Island against the Cowichan Valley Capitals in Duncan.

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers pick up pre-season victories

READ MORE: Voice of the West Kelowna Warriors gets the call to the WHL, team brings back familiar face



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

@Vernon VipersBCHLWest Kelowna Warriors