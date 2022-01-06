Vernon Vipers game postponed as Trail benched by COVID protocol

The Smoke Eaters paused all activities for five days starting Tuesday, Jan. 4

The Vernon Vipers’ weekend schedule has been cut in half, with Saturday’s game against the Trail Smoke Eaters postponed due to COVID-19.

The Vipers were set to face off against the Smoke Eaters at Kal Tire Place Saturday, but the game will now be played at a later date after the Smoke Eaters paused all team activity for five days in accordance with B.C. Hockey League COVID-19 protocol.

The BCHL announced Trail’s five-day pause on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

The Snakes will still play their game against the Merritt Centennials on Friday, Jan. 7.

In other Vipers news, the team has added defenceman Anthony Cliche from the United States Hockey League (USHL) to the roster.

“Anthony is a big spatial defenceman that will bring depth to our group on the back end,” said Vipers head coach and GM Jason McKee in a Thursday announcement. “We look forward to what he will be able to provide our team in regards to experience, size and consistency.”

The Quebec product scored 30 points with Mount St. Charles Academy 16U AAA. This season he’s played 19 games for the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the USHL, notching two assists.

“I’m very excited to get things started and I’m grateful to get this opportunity,” said Cliche. “I’m looking forward to get to know my new teammates and the city of Vernon!”

Cliche, 18, is listed at six-foot-four-inches tall and 215 pounds. He is expected to be in Friday’s lineup versus Merritt.

