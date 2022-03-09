Vernon Vipers forward to play college hockey at home

Vernon Vipers forward Matt Culling will further his hockey career in his hometown.
The Regina player has committed to U-Sports’ University of Regina Cougars for 2022-23.
“Matt has steadily improved throughout the season and has become a very dependable player in all situations,” said Vipers head coach and general manager Jason McKee. “The whole organization is extremely excited to see such a great kid get the opportunity to continue his education and hockey pursuits at the University of Regina.”
Culling has really found a home in the B.C. Hockey League with Vernon. He has a career high in points with 10 goals and 14 assists for 24 points in 44 games.
“I’m very excited to go back home and play in front of my family and friends again,” said Culling. “I’m grateful to be able to further my education with the program U of R has to offer.”
Former Viper and current assistant coach Colton Sparrow spent two seasons at the University of Regina.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.
@Vernon VipersBCHLCollege Athletics