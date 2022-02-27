Vernon Vipers entertain Penticton Vees

BCHL: Rivals meet for fifth and final time; 5 p.m. Kal Tire Place; Vees have won first four meetings

The Vernon Vipers will look to avoid being swept in the regular-season by arch-rivals Penticton Sunday, Feb. 27, as they host the Vees in the fifth and final BCHL meeting of the year. Game time is 5 p.m. at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

It’s the final regular-season meeting between Okanagan rivals in B.C. Hockey League action Sunday, Feb. 27, in Vernon.

The Vipers host the Penticton Vees at Kal Tire Place. Faceoff is at 5 p.m.

The Vees have owned the regular-season series, having won the previous four matchups and have outscored the Snakes 18-8 in the four games.

Penticton (35-7-0-2) sits atop the Interior Conference standings with 72 points, four more than the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

Vernon (21-16-4-3) can move into fifth place with a win Sunday which would put them one point ahead of the Cranbrook Bucks.

Both the Vipers and Vees are coming off Friday night victories. Vernon edged the hometown Trail Smoke Eaters 3-2 in a shootout while Penticton took care of the Merritt Centennials 5-2 at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

