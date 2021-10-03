Vernon Vipers down West Kelowna as BCHL pre-season concludes

Vernon Vipers forward Zack Tonelli sets up a screen in front of West Kelowna goalie Justin Katz during the Warriors’ 5-4 BCHL pre-season victory Friday, Oct. 1, at Royal LePage Place. (Tami Quan photography)

The Vernon Vipers will head into the B.C. Hockey League’s regular season on a winning note.

The Snakes beat the West Kelowna Warriors 4-1 Saturday, Oct. 2, at Kal Tire Place for a split of their home-and-home series with the Warriors. Vernon finishes the pre-season at 1-5 while West Kelowna went 3-2.

The Warriors edged Vernon 5-4 Friday, Oct. 1, at Royal LePage Place.

Reagan Milburn scored twice to lead the Vipers in their win Saturday, while Zack Tonelli and Luke Buss added singles. Buss and Milburn each had four goals in the exhibition slate.

Tyson Jugnauth had the lone goal for West Kelowna, who received a 23-save performance in goal from Johnny Derrick. Roan Clarke made 28 saves for the Vipers.

The Warriors held on at home Friday. After jumping out to a 5-2 lead, thanks to five straight goals, third-period markers from Jack Glen and Cam MacDonald (on a powerplay) cut the margin to 5-4. The Vipers pushed for the equalizer but could not force overtime.

Buss had the other two goals for Vernon.

Felix Trudeau had two goals for West Kelowna, Tyler Cristall, John Evans and Marcus Joughin had the others.

Ethan David made 24 saves for Vernon while Justin Katz stopped 21 Vipers shots.

The BCHL kicks off its milestone 60th season Friday, Oct. 8. The Vipers will visit the Penticton Vees. Vernon’s home opener is Saturday, Oct. 16, against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks (6 p.m. Kal Tire Place).

The Warriors will entertain the Prince George Spruce Kings Saturday, Oct. 9, at Royal LePage Place in their season opener.

