Vernon Vipers beat Cranbrook in shootout, push win streak to 8 games

The Vernon Vipers are on a heater.

With their 3-2 shootout win over the Cranbrook Bucks Friday night, the Snakes are now winners of eight straight and clawed themselves one point closer to the Bucks who lead now them by five points for fifth place in the Interior standings.

Goaltender Roan Clarke stopped 35 of 37 shots for the win.

Cranbrook got on the board early as Noah Quinn fired home his 16th goal of the season with assists to Johnny Johnson and Cole Assailly, two minutes into the game. The Bucks outshot the Vipers 12-8 in the period and held a 1-0 lead going into the second.

In the middle frame, Anthony Cliche got the Snakes on the board. Shortly after, Tyson Dyck restored the Bucks’ lead with a power play goal, deflecting home a point shot by Rhys Bentham.

Trailing 2-1 with 20 minutes to go, the Vipers came out buzzing in the third period, hemming the Bucks in their own zone for a good portion of the frame. The pressure led to a goal from Griffen Barr, who drove to the net and got a fortunate bounce as his shot rebounded off a Buck defender and in.

That brought the game to overtime, where each goalie stood tall, advancing the game to a shootout.

Clarke was perfect in the shootout, stopping both shots he faced. Meanwhile, the Vipers shooters went two for two: Zack Tonelli went goalpost and in and Talon Zakall ripped a low shot five-hole to give the Vipers the 3-2 victory.

The two teams will meet again Saturday at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

