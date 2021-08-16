The Vernon Vipers will kick off their B.C. Hockey League exhibition schedule Tuesday, Sept. 21, against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek- Vernon Vipers Photography)

Vernon Vipers announce pre-season schedule

The Snakes will play home-and-away series with Salmon Arm, West Kelowna and Penticton beginning Sept. 21

The Vernon Vipers will tune up for the B.C. Hockey League’s 2021-22 regular season with a six-pack of exhibition contests.

The league released its pre-season schedule Tuesday, Aug. 16. The Vipers will play three times at home and three times on the road.

Vernon will begin with a home contest against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. at Kal Tire Place.

The Snakes will entertain the Penticton Vees on Saturday, Sept. 25 (6 p.m.) and close out the pre-season with a home game against the West Kelowna Warriors Saturday, Oct. 2 (6 p.m.). Vernon will visit all three teams in between.

The Vipers will kick off the regular season Friday, Oct. 8, in Penticton, and will host the Gorillas Saturday, Oct. 16, in their home opener.

The league also announced on Friday, Aug. 13, that it currently does not have a plan in place to require fans to be vaccinated, but added “we are having discussions and weighing our options.”

• The Vipers are looking for a few more billet families for the 2021-22 season. Without the billet families, the organization could not put a team on the ice. They provide an environment of support and trust.

If you are interested in becoming a billet for a Vipers hockey player, please contact the Vernon Vipers office (250-542-6022) or email billetcoordinator@vernonvipers.com.

