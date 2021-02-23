Defenceman Seth Bafaro (right), shown playing for the Western Hockey League’s Vancouver Giants in 2019-20, has been acquired by the B.C. Hockey League’s Vernon Vipers. (Photo courtesy of Rik Fedyck/Vancouver Giants)

Vernon Vipers add defenceman, sign three players

Seth Bafaro brings four years of Western Hockey League experience to the Snake Pit

If the Vernon Vipers get in a 2020-21 B.C. Hockey League season, they’ve added some experience on the blueline.

Revelstoke native Seth Bafaro, 20, will join the Snakes for the rest of this season.

Bafaro spent four seasons in the Western Hockey League including 2019-20 with the Vancouver Giants, where he scored four goals and added 18 assists in 62 games.

“Seth is a very dependable player in all three zones,” says Vipers head coach and general manager Jason McKee. “We look forward to adding Seth’s tremendous leadership skills and compete-level to our group.”

Bafaro is excited to get things started with the Vipers.

“I’ve heard nothing but good things about the Vipers as an organization and I hope to contribute in a positive way on and off the ice,” he said.

McKee has also been looking to the team’s future, announcing three commitments for 2021-22.

Luke Ashton, who will be 16 in 2021, joins the Vipers from the Burnaby Winter Club.

“Luke is a big spatial defenceman that moves very well for his size and age,” says McKee. “He’s a young player who has a big window to develop his overall game. He gives us a dimension with our group on the backend that we look forward to adding for next season.”

The North Vancouver product has spent the last few seasons at the Burnaby Winter Club on the U15 Varsity and U16 Prep Teams. He suited up for four games this season with the U18 Prep Team.

“I am thrilled to be a part of a team, organization and community that is passionate about hockey and has a rich history in the BCHL,” says Ashton, six-foot-four, 216 pounds. “I look forward to contributing to the future success of the Vernon Vipers and can’t wait to get started.”

Ashton’s BWC teammate, forward David Adaszynski, has also committed to the Snakes.

“David is a very skilled, hardworking forward,” says McKee. “His puck pursuit and relentless pressure on the puck really stand out and will be a welcome addition to our forward group next season.”

The Burnaby native has spent the past three seasons with BWC. In 2019-20 Adaszynski racked up 25 goals and 15 assists in just 39 games.

“I am extremely excited to be joining the Vernon Vipers next season,” says Adaszynski, five-foot-10, 16 pounds. “I know that playing in Vernon will provide me with the best opportunity to develop and grow as a player and I can’t wait to get started.”

The Vipers went to Vancouver Island to find a goaltending prospect, committing to 17-year-old Ethan David, a Vancouver native who had a stellar 2019-20 season with Shawnigan Lake School U18 Prep near Duncan. David posted a 1.45 goals-against average and a .943 save percentage.

“Ethan is a very athletic goaltender with good size,” says McKee of the six-foot-three, 175-pound Davide. “He has a strong desire and work ethic to improve his game daily.”

Said David: “I’m thrilled to become a part of the Vipers organization this coming season. I look forward to developing further as a goaltender and getting a chance to compete for a championship.”

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers looking to build on strong finish

READ MORE: Vernon Essos ruled BC Junior Hockey 50 years ago


@Vernon Vipers

