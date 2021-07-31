Vernon Vipers add cool-under-pressure forward to roster

Vernon Vipers faced off against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Friday night at Kal Tire Place. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star file)

The Vernon Vipers have added some power as forward Greye Rampton commits for the 2021-22 season.

“Greye is an intelligent, responsible forward with tremendous awareness on the ice,” said Vipers head coach and GM Jason McKee. “He has the ability to see and make plays under pressure.”

The Chilliwack native that stands at six feet, 160-pounds has spent the past three seasons with the Yale Hockey Academy, racking six points in five games for the U17 team in a season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The year prior, Rampton tallied 14 points with the Elite 15s.

“I’m really excited to join such a prestigious organization in Vernon that has such a great fan base,” Rampton said. “I can’t wait to get to Vernon, meet the staff and players and get to work!”

