Vernon skier to represent Canada

Gerrit Van Soest, 20, will compete for Canada March 1-9 at world junior finals at Panorama Resort

Vernon’s Gerrit Van Soest has been chosen to represent Canada at the FIS Alpine Junior World Skiing Championships March 1-9 at Panorama Resort, B.C. (BC Alpine photo)

A Vernon skier is among three BC Alpine team members named to Team Canada for the upcoming FIS Alpine Junior World Ski Championships at Invermere’s Panorama Resort March 1-9.

Gerrit Van Soest, 20, will be joined on Team Canada by a pair of Whistler 19-year-olds, Tait Jordan and Nathan Romanin.

The Alpine Junior World Ski Championships feature the best ski racers on the planet born between 2001 and 2005, and is considred a critical point in the ski racing pathway.

Van Soest has been a consistent performer for the BC Ski Team in 2022, and will get his first chance to represent Canada at the World Juniors.

“I’m stoked to represent Canada on home turf,” said Van Soest. “I’ve never been more excited to go fast.”

Jordan follows in the steps of his brother Asher, who has been representing Canada on the international stage since 2018 as a member of the Canadian Alpine Ski Team. Tait finished a career-high 6th place super-G finish in the Nor-Am Cup race in December 2021.

Romanin has had a breakout season in 2021-22 with five wins on the FIS (International Ski Federation) circuit to go along with two top-15 finishes on the Nor Am tour, the highest level of racing in North America.

The trio is part of the six-man team that will represent Canada. The six-woman roster includes hometown favourite Cassidy Gray, 21, of Panorama Resort.

