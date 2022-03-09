Vernon skier cracks top-7 at world championships

Vernon’s Gerrit van Soest placed sixth overall in the super giant slalom at the FIS World Youth Alpine Ski championships in Invermere at Panorama Resort. (BC Alpine photo)

A top-10 result will be among the highlights for a Vernon skier from the FIS Alpine Junior World Ski Championships, held March 1-9 at Invermere’s Panorama Resort.

Gerrit Van Soest, 20, finished sixth overall and was the top Canadian in the men’s super giant slalom held Saturday, March 5.

Van Soest negotiated the turns in one minute 7.30 seconds, finishing just .73 seconds behind the race winner, Isaiah Nelson, of the United States.

The week of competition for the world’s best ski racers born between 2001 and 2005 kicked off with the downhill. Van Soest was 28th in training but on race day, he flew down the slope in 1:28.36 to finish in 18th spot out of 57 competitors. He was 2.80 seconds behind the winner, Giovanni Franzoni of Italy, and was the second-fastest Canadian behind teammate Tait Jordan, who was 10th in 1:27.57.

In the alpine combined, Van Soest got through the first run 1:07.30 but did not finish the second run for no official result.

Van Soest did not finish his first run in the giant slalom.

The Vernon racer has been a consistent performer for Team B.C. in 2022. This was Van Soest’s first chance to represent Canada.

Van Soest was part of a six-member men’s and six-member women’s team to ski in front of a home crowd for Canada.

