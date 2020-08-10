The current B.C. Men’s curling champions, Rick Sawatsky (Vernon, from left), Andrew Nerpin (Kelowna), Jim Cotter (Vernon) and Steve Laycock (Saskatoon), have announced they are returning for the 2020-21 season. (Black Press - file photo)

Vernon rink back to defend B.C. men’s curling title

Jim Cotter, Rick Sawatsky, Steve Laycock and Andrew Nerpin will seek a third straight championship

The reigning B.C. men’s curling champs will try to defend their title in 2021.

The Vernon-Kelowna-Saskatoon foursome of Jim Cotter (Vernon), Steve Laycock (Saskatoon), Andrew Nerpin (Kelowna) and Rick Sawatsky (Vernon-Kelowna) announced on its Facebook page that the team remains intact.

“We’re back. As the upcoming season is approaching, we are excited to announce that Team Cotter is back together for another year. This season, Steve Laycock is our skip, Jim Cotter is fourth, Andrew Nerpin is second and Rick Sawatsky is our lead.”

The current lineup has won the last two provincial belairdirect championships, the 2020 title coming in Cranbrook with a 10-6 win over former World junior champion Tyler Tardi of Langley in the final.

That gave Cotter and Sawatsky their record-breaking ninth provincial Purple Heart championship, the most of any male curlers in B.C. history.

Cotter and Sawatsky have won eight of the last 10 provincial titles. Both were members of Bob Ursel’s Kelowna team that won in 2008.

At the Tim Hortons Brier Canadian men’s championship in Kingston, Ont., Team Cotter went 2-5, failing to advance to the playoff round.

It was the ninth Brier appearance for Cotter, Sawatsky and Laycock, who qualified for seven other championships out of his home province of Saskatchewan.

Cotter and Sawatsky lost the 2014 Brier final to Kevin Koe of Alberta in Cotter’s hometown of Kamloops, which will host the 2021 B.C. championships.

The 2021 Brier is slated for Kelowna.

Nerpin has been a part of the last three provincial championship squads. He threw second stones in 2018 for Kelowna’s Sean Geall, who defeated Cotter 9-7 in the B.C. final in Parksville.

