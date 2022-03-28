The Vernon Psaya are the champions of the Fraser Valley Ringette Association’s U12 Year End Event in Langley. The Psaya went undefeated in the three-day tournament. The Vernon Thunderbirds won the bronze medal. (Contributed)

The Vernon Psaya are the champions of the Fraser Valley Ringette Association’s U12 Year End Event in Langley. The Psaya went undefeated in the three-day tournament. The Vernon Thunderbirds won the bronze medal. (Contributed)

Vernon ringette teams first, third at year-end event in Langley

Vernon Psaya goes undefeated to win gold; Vernon Thunderbirds capture bronze

It was a great way to end the season for a Vernon ringette team, winning the U12 Year End Event hosted by the Fraser Valley Ringette Association.

The Vernon Psaya (Syilx word) captured the gold medal, going undefeated at the tournament played in Langley.

The team is coached by Kim Bailey, Carmen Larson and 17-year-old coach/mentor Oliver Taylor Hawes.

Vernon’s other U12 team, the Thunderbirds, captured bronze at the same event.

The tournament brings together all U12 teams in B.C. for a year-end competition. The team pools are based on points accumulated during the regular season.

READ MORE: Vernon woman’s grandsons honoured by Toronto Maple Leafs

READ MORE: Canadian men’s soccer team beats Jamaica 4-0 to qualify for World Cup in Qatar

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Local Sports

Previous story
Kelowna Rockets snap seven-game losing streak

Just Posted

Pilots abound in the family of Vernon resident Lois Weixl. Three of her grandsons – the Shavers, top row, second from left to right – were slated to drop the ceremonial faceoff puck on Canadian Forces Appreciation Night in Toronto Sunday, March 27, prior to the NHL game between the Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers. (Weixl Family photo)
Vernon woman’s grandsons honoured by Toronto Maple Leafs

Conceptual rendering for redesign of building facade for Revelry Food+Music Hub. (Norman Goddard Architect+Design)
Food and music hub planned for downtown Kelowna updates plans

(Kelowna Rockets/Submitted)
Kelowna Rockets snap seven-game losing streak

Site plan showing proposed development (Highstreet Ventures)
Kelowna-based company proposing 4 residential developments in Upper Mission