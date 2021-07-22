Vernon resort golfer second in division at junior tour stop

Cooper Humphreys of Kelowna played in the juvenile division at the Maple Leaf Junior Tour stop in Kamloops

Vernon’s Kendra Jones-Munk finished fourth in her division at the latest Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour Ford Series stop in Kamloops. (Morning Star - file photo)

Predator Ridge Resort junior golfer Cooper Humphreys recorded a second-place finish in the Juvenile Boys Division of the latest Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour Ford Series stop at Rivershore Estate and Golf Links in Kamloops Monday and Tuesday, July 19 and 20.

Humphreys, from Kelowna, fired consecutive rounds of 3-over-par 74 to finish at 148, five shots back of the division and overall champion, Daniel Xu of Richmond, who fired scores of 69 and 74.

Jaden Snitynsky of Vernon tied for 13th with rounds of 82 and 83 for a 165 total.

Kendra Jones-Munk of Vernon placed fourth in the 15-19-year-old Girls Division with rounds of 81 and 80 for a 161 total. Jones-Munk was 11 shots behind the winner, Abby Chow of Vancouver.

In the Bantam Boys event, Finley Dober of Enderby just missed the top-10, ending up in a tie for 11th spot with rounds of 82 and 80 for a 162 total, 11 shots back division winner Max Osten of Delta.

Austin Armanini of Vernon had rounds of 83 and 79 for a 162 total in the Junior Boys class, good for 16th spot. Ethan Reiber of Lake Country was 25th after shooting 90-96. Jonace Johnson of Cranbrook won the title with a 72-73-145 score.

