Vernon player makes return to B.C. Hockey League

Vernon’s Kevin-Thomas Walters of the North Okanagan Knights (front) was traded from the Junior A Battlefords North Stars of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League to the Cowichan Valley Capitals of the B.C. Hockey League Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon’s Kevin-Thomas Walters has bounced around several different junior hockey leagues in recent years, and he now finds himself back in the B.C. Hockey League (BCHL).

The 19-year-old forward was traded to the Cowichan Valley Capitals from the Battlefords North Stars of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Walters spent two seasons with the North Okanagan Knights from 2018 to 2020, scoring 66 points in 94 KIJHL games. He was on the Knights roster that lost in five games to the Kelowna Chiefs in the 2019-20 playoffs.

He first appeared in the BCHL in 2019-20, dressing for six games with the Coquitlam Express and notching a goal and an assist.

Walters will have to wait before debuting with the Capitals, as Cowichan’s two games on the schedule this week have been postponed due to COVID-19. The next game on the calendar is Tuesday, Jan. 11 versus the Alberni Valley Bulldogs.

Brendan Shykora

BCHLhockey