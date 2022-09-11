Vernon Panthers slip by Rutland Voodoos

Vernon Panthers defensive lineman Mark Johnson (63) tries to chase down Rutland quarterback Ty Walker during VSS' 27-17 pre-season Interior Senior Varsity Football Conference win over the Voodoos Friday, Sept. 9, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (Jenna Fochler Photo)
Vernon Panthers quarterback Mitchell Bond (4) hands the ball off to running back Joe Murphy during the Cats' 27-17 Interior Senior Varsity Football pre-season win over the Rutland Voodoos Friday, Sept. 9, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (Jenna Fochler photo)
Vernon Panthers tailback Scotty Hoffman scores one of his two touchdowns in the Cats' 27-17 pre-season Interior Senior Varsity Football Conference win over the Rutland Voodoos Friday, Sept. 9, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (Darren Hove photo)
Vernon Panthers receiver Mitchell Bond (3) celebrates his touchdown in the Cats' 27-17 pre-season Interior Senior Varsity Football Conference win over the Rutland Voodoos Friday, Sept 9, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (Darren Hove Photo)

The Vernon Panthers defeated the Rutland Voodoos 27-17 in Interior Hybrid Senior Varsity pre-season high school football action Friday, Sept. 10, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park.

Scotty Hoffman scored two touchdowns for the AA Panthers, who were hosting the AAA Voodoos. Joe Murphy and Mitchell Bond each added one major.

The Panthers will visit the Langley Saints Friday, Sept. 16, a rematch of the 2019 B.C. AA Subway Bowl provincial championship game, won by Vernon 43-14.

