Cisko Hove of the Vernon Panthers led his team in scoring during a 64-6 romp over the Kalamalka Lakers in North Zone Junior Boys High School Basketball League play at VSS. (Contributed)

Cisko Hove of the Vernon Panthers led his team in scoring during a 64-6 romp over the Kalamalka Lakers in North Zone Junior Boys High School Basketball League play at VSS. (Contributed)

Vernon Panthers maul opponents

Junior Boys Basketball: Home-court Cats roll to 64-6 win over Kalamalka Lakers

It was a one-sided affair in North Zone Junior Boys Basketball League play Tuesday, Jan. 11.

The home-court Vernon Panthers rolled to a 64-6 win over their rivals from Coldstream, the Kalamalka Lakers.

Cisko Hove was the top point-getter for VSS.

The Panthers take on the Vernon Christian School Royals Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the Panther Pit.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Olympian selected to run in the 2022 Boston Marathon elite women’s field

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. High School Basketball

Previous story
Olympic athletes heading to Beijing warned about Chinese cyber spies: minister
Next story
Stamkos nets 18th goal, Tampa Bay Lightning strike down Vancouver Canucks 4-2

Just Posted

Vernon Rotech Motors Ltd. employees Eddie Ronveaux (from left), Rob Seaton and Jerry Reinhardt enjoy some espresso from the machine/trophy the company was awarded for being the best global ROTAX Aircraft Engines Distributor for the second straight year. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon aircraft engine distributor soars to world honour

Bargain Bin’s Leona Harrison presents donations to (middle row from left) John Hoile for the Brown Bag Lunches program, Adina Strotmann (PAC president) and Shelly Cull (principal) for Falkland Elementary school, Deanna Brennan (vice principal) for Pleasant Valley Secondary, Morgen MacDonald (vice principal) for M.V. Beattie Elementary, Denise Moore for Len Wood Middle School and Scott Anderson for A.L. Fortune Secondary. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Bargains boost North Okanagan healthcare

Kelowna courthouse. (Black Press file photo)
Kelowna parents of Vernon nurse killed by drunk driver awarded $90K in lawsuit

Lead Pastor, Mark Wagner, from the Kelowna Salvation Army, joins Officer Jennifer Henson and Lenetta Parry from the Westside Salvation Army, for a picture with Real Canadian Superstore Assistant Manager, Randy Sheehan, and Gary Bennett in front of some of the shelf-stable, healthy, and ready to eat food items purchased for the Salvation Army’s Emergency Food Hamper programs (Salvation Army/ Submitted)
Kelowna charity donation to the Salvation Army feeds local community