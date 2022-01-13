Vernon Panthers maul opponents

It was a one-sided affair in North Zone Junior Boys Basketball League play Tuesday, Jan. 11.
The home-court Vernon Panthers rolled to a 64-6 win over their rivals from Coldstream, the Kalamalka Lakers.
Cisko Hove was the top point-getter for VSS.
The Panthers take on the Vernon Christian School Royals Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the Panther Pit.
