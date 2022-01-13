Vernon Panthers maul opponents

Junior Boys Basketball: Home-court Cats roll to 64-6 win over Kalamalka Lakers

Cisko Hove of the Vernon Panthers led his team in scoring during a 64-6 romp over the Kalamalka Lakers in North Zone Junior Boys High School Basketball League play at VSS. (Contributed)

It was a one-sided affair in North Zone Junior Boys Basketball League play Tuesday, Jan. 11.

The home-court Vernon Panthers rolled to a 64-6 win over their rivals from Coldstream, the Kalamalka Lakers.

Cisko Hove was the top point-getter for VSS.

The Panthers take on the Vernon Christian School Royals Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the Panther Pit.

B.C. High School Basketball