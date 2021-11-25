B.C. Cancer Society representative Kate De Kruif (front row, centre) holds a cheque for $800 from the Vernon Panthers’ senior and junior varsity football teams. The money was raised by both squads in October – Breast Cancer Awareness Month – through concession sales and draws at the teams’ home games at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. IContributed)

Vernon Panthers football squads go pink raising cancer funds

Junior and senior varsity teams donate $800 to B.C. Cancer Society from funds raised at October home games

The Vernon Panthers’ senior and junior varsity football teams tackled a fundraiser in October.

The teams raised $800 for the B.C. Cancer Society in October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, through 50-50 draws and concession sales at their home games during the month at Greater Vernon Athletic Park.

“I am very proud of my boys and their involvement in the community,” said Rhonda Hove, who is team manager for both squads. “They even showed their support to the cause by wearing pink socks on game days.”

The teams, decked out in their home uniforms, gathered for a donation picture with B.C. Cancer Society representative Kate De Kruif. Some of the players were wearing pink Crocs shoes and others were holding large pink ribbons.

