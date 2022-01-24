Mark Johnson of the Vernon Panthers heads up-court in a North Zone Junior Boys Basketball League contest at the Panther Pit. (Darren Hove photo)

Mark Johnson of the Vernon Panthers heads up-court in a North Zone Junior Boys Basketball League contest at the Panther Pit. (Darren Hove photo)

Vernon Panthers crown Royals

Cats defeat Vernon Christian School handily in North Zone Junior Boys Basketball League play

The North Zone Junior Boys Basketball League’s regular season will conclude Tuesday night, Jan. 25, when the Vernon Panthers visit their crosstown rivals, the Seaton Sonics.

Game time will be 6:30 p.m. at the Seaton gym.

The Cats tuned up for the match by downing the Vernon Christian School Royals 78-35 behind a 20-point performance from Mark Johnson.

Jordan Herrington and Jonah Lee were the other top scorers for VSS.

READ MORE: Vernon Panthers maul opponents

READ MORE: Vernon boy hopes to walk again without assistance

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Boys basketball

Previous story
Kelowna Chiefs sweep KIJHL twinbill from North Okanagan Knights
Next story
Vernon freestyle skier reaches Olympic dream

Just Posted

(Photo Facebook)
Okanagan MP calls on Trudeau to help B.C. families struggling with cost of living

https://discoverycollegekelowna.com/peer-school/
Canadian Mental Health Association Kelowna receives grant for peer support program

Elena Gaskell of Vernon has been named by Freestyle Canada to the 2022 Canadian Olympic team that will compete in China. (Photo Submitted)
Vernon freestyle skier reaches Olympic dream

(File photo/Kelowna Capital News)
UBCO prof and Okanagan Nation knowledge keeper elected to Royal Society of Canada