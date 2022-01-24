Vernon Panthers crown Royals

Mark Johnson of the Vernon Panthers heads up-court in a North Zone Junior Boys Basketball League contest at the Panther Pit. (Darren Hove photo)

The North Zone Junior Boys Basketball League’s regular season will conclude Tuesday night, Jan. 25, when the Vernon Panthers visit their crosstown rivals, the Seaton Sonics.

Game time will be 6:30 p.m. at the Seaton gym.

The Cats tuned up for the match by downing the Vernon Christian School Royals 78-35 behind a 20-point performance from Mark Johnson.

Jordan Herrington and Jonah Lee were the other top scorers for VSS.

