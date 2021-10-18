Vernon Mustangs wallop Kelowna Rockets

PEEWEE HOCKEY: Vernon rolls to 2-0 in Okanagan Tier 1 league play after 8-2 win over visiting Rockets

The Vernon Watkin Motors Mustangs are 2-0 in Okanagan Mainline Tier 1 Peewee Hockey League action after an 8-2 thumping of the Kelowna Rockets. (Morning Star file photo)

Six straight goals helped the Vernon Watkin Motors Mustangs roll to an 8-2 win over the Kelowna Rockets in Tier 1 Okanagan Mainline Peewee Hockey League action Saturday, Oct. 16, at Kal Tire Place North.

The Mustangs improve to 2-0 in league play.

Dominik Silbernagel, Alexander Sharman and Harry Watson staked Vernon to a 3-0 lead after one period. Adding goals in the middle frame were Hudson Podollan, Berkeley Reid, Silbernagel and Reid.

Silbernagel completed his hat trick in the third period.

Vernon travels north to Prince George for a pair of exhibition games Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 23 and 24.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Period:

Vernon1 – Dominik Silbernagel (Harry Watson, Carter Hutton), 18:56;

Vernon2 – Alexander Sharman (Jack Saxton), 10:03;

Vernon3 – Harry Watson (Dominik Silbernagel, Braylon Lalonde), 9:16;

2nd Period:

Vernon4 – Hudson Podollan (Jack Saxton, Nixon Whieldon), 17:46;

Vernon5 – Berkeley Reid (Cohen Hogberg, Jace Hickin), 15:33;

Vernon6 – Dominik Silbernagel (unassisted), 12:10;

Kelowna1 – Cooper Vogt (Zachary Shaw), 8:15;

Vernon7 – Berkeley Reid (Cohen Hogberg, Quinn Church), 6:08;

3rd Period

Vernon8 – Dominik Silbernagel (Harry Watson, Braylon Lalonde), 14:37;

Kelowna2 – Kesler Hamilton (Zachary Shaw), 13:35.

