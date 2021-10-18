Vernon Mustangs wallop Kelowna Rockets

Six straight goals helped the Vernon Watkin Motors Mustangs roll to an 8-2 win over the Kelowna Rockets in Tier 1 Okanagan Mainline Peewee Hockey League action Saturday, Oct. 16, at Kal Tire Place North.
The Mustangs improve to 2-0 in league play.
Dominik Silbernagel, Alexander Sharman and Harry Watson staked Vernon to a 3-0 lead after one period. Adding goals in the middle frame were Hudson Podollan, Berkeley Reid, Silbernagel and Reid.
Silbernagel completed his hat trick in the third period.
Vernon travels north to Prince George for a pair of exhibition games Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 23 and 24.
